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Hogs Facing Midday Pressure

May 15, 2026 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are falling $1.02 to $1.85 lower so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.87 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 26 cents on May 13 at $90.48. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 90 cents at $97.45 per cwt. The belly and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 464,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.891 million head. That is down 37,000 head from the previous week and 17,469 head below the same week last year.

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Jun 26 Hogs  are at $98.500, down $1.025,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $103.050, down $1.500

Aug 26 Hogs are at $103.625, down $1.850,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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