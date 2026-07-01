Hogs Face Wednesday Weakness

Lean hog futures were busy pulling back on Wednesday, with contracts 5 cents to $1.15 lower at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.92 on Wednesday afternoon, down 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17 cents lower on June 29 at $91.24.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 22 cents higher in the Wednesday PM report at $95.71. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 474,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.392 million head. That was 16,000 head below the week prior and 18,964 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $93.350, down $0.975,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.050, down $1.150

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $81.500, down $0.500,

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