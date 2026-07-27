Hogs Face Weakness on Monday

Lean hog futures were down $1.22 to $1.77 at the Monday close, with nearby August up 12 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.69 on Monday afternoon, up $1.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 43 cents higher on July 23 at $97.91.

Cold Storage data from Friday showed June 30 pork stocks at 458.22 million lbs. That was up 9.44% from last year and 0.7% above the end of May.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 18 cents in the Monday afternoon report, at $104.45. The ham and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 442,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the Monday prior but 1,427 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $102.975, up $0.125,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $87.800, down $1.225

Dec 26 Hogs closed at $78.550, down $1.775,

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