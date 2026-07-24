Hogs Continue to Climb as Traders Look to Round Out the Week

Lean hog futures closed with gains of 30 to 70 cents across most front months, with other contracts down 15 to 12 cents higher. Open interest was up 1,747 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $102.14 Thursday afternoon, up $1.06 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 56 cents higher on July 21 at $97.08.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 28,771 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/16, a 3-week high. Shipments were pegged at 29,459 MT, the second lowest for the calendar year.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 98 cents higher in the Thursday PM report, at $104.48. The rib and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.859 million head. That is now 9,000 head above the week prior but 1,425 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $102.150, up $0.700,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $88.900, up $0.550

Dec 26 Hogs closed at $80.125, up $0.300,

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