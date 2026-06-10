Hogs Closes Mixed on Wednesday

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade late on Wednesday, with contracts up 70 cents to 75 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.52 on Wednesday afternoon, up 4 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 13 cents on June 8 at $92.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was steady at $95.96 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 477,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.418 million head. That is down 18,000 head from last week and 18,405 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $93.175, down $0.400,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $96.850, up $0.700

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $95.425, up $0.725,

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