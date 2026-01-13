Hogs Close with Tuesday Gains

Lean hog futures posted gains of 20 to 50 cents in the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on Jan 9 at $80.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was $1.30 lower at $91.80 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 474,000 head, with the weekly tally at 991,000. That is 2,000 head shy of last week but 62,597 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.625, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.250, up $0.500

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.425, up $0.400,

