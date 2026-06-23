Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Tuesday close, with contracts down 42 cents in July to up 50 cents in August and most of the rest of the board in between. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.26 on Tuesday afternoon, down 51 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 53 cents on June 19 at $91.64.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down 85 cents at $95.23 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 486,000 head, taking the weekly total to 942,000 head. That was down 21,000 head from last week but 12,996 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.225, down $0.425,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.225, up $0.500

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $81.200, up $0.350,

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