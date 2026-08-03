Hogs Close Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures saw mixed action on Monday with nearby contracts down $1.32 to $1.12 higher in the deferreds. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.45 on Monday afternoon down 96 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 21 cents on July 30 at $98.23.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up 90 cents in the Monday afternoon report, at $100.91. The loin, butt, and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 430,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous Monday and 2,806 head more than the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.525, down $1.325,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $83.675, down $1.175

Dec 26 Hogs closed at $75.350, down $0.325,

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