Hogs Back to Mixed Trade on Friday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts 50 cents higher to a dine lower. USDA’s national base hog price was down $4.70 in the Friday AM report to $97.06. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 40 cents higher on July 22 at $97.48.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up $1.06 in the Friday morning report, at $105.54. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.859 million head. That is now 9,000 head above the week prior but 1,425 head shy of the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.650, up $0.500,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $88.825, down $0.075

Dec 26 Hogs are at $80.225, up $0.100,

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