Hog Bulls Looking a for Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

Lean hog futures closed with losses of 40 cents to $1.15 on Monday. Open interest was down 479 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported was $97.25 on Monday afternoon, up $1.98 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on June 11 at $92.75.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 27 cents at $97.12 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 484,000 head. That is up 19,000 head from last Monday and 8,519 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $96.575, down $0.875,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $95.775, down $0.575

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $80.225, down $1.150,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.