Hog Bulls Gaining Ground on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are showing 12 to 72 cent gains so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at 97.05 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 14 cents on June 26 at $91.41.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.96 lower in the Tuesday AM report at $94.70. The butt and picnic were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 485,000 head. That was 29,000 head above the Monday prior and 16,686 head above the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $93.950, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.000, up $0.725

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.900, up $0.375,

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