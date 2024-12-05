Hofseth BioCare ASA Expands Production with New Plant

Hofseth Biocare ASA (HOFBF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hofseth BioCare ASA is set to enhance its production capacity with a new hydrolysis plant in Berkåk, Norway, aiming to more than triple current output levels of its sustainable marine ingredients. This expansion reflects the growing demand for the company’s marine-based proteins, particularly after recent research highlighted health benefits such as GLP-1 activation. The project underscores HBC’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the health ingredient market.

For further insights into HOFBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.