Hofseth BioCare ASA Expands Production with New Plant

Hofseth Biocare ASA (HOFBF) has released an update.
Hofseth BioCare ASA is set to enhance its production capacity with a new hydrolysis plant in Berkåk, Norway, aiming to more than triple current output levels of its sustainable marine ingredients. This expansion reflects the growing demand for the company’s marine-based proteins, particularly after recent research highlighted health benefits such as GLP-1 activation. The project underscores HBC’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the health ingredient market.
