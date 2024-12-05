News & Insights

Stocks

Hofseth BioCare ASA Expands Production with New Plant

December 05, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hofseth Biocare ASA (HOFBF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hofseth BioCare ASA is set to enhance its production capacity with a new hydrolysis plant in Berkåk, Norway, aiming to more than triple current output levels of its sustainable marine ingredients. This expansion reflects the growing demand for the company’s marine-based proteins, particularly after recent research highlighted health benefits such as GLP-1 activation. The project underscores HBC’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the health ingredient market.

For further insights into HOFBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOFBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.