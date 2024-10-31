Hodogaya Chemical’s Vision for Sustainable Growth

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4112) has released an update.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. is focusing on sustainability by balancing economic value with social solutions, aiming to provide global high-quality products and contribute to an environmentally conscious society. The company is committed to transparency in its value creation process and ESG initiatives, enhancing its corporate governance and climate change disclosure. This approach is designed to foster long-term growth and engage stakeholders effectively.

