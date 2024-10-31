News & Insights

Hodogaya Chemical’s Vision for Sustainable Growth

October 31, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4112) has released an update.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. is focusing on sustainability by balancing economic value with social solutions, aiming to provide global high-quality products and contribute to an environmentally conscious society. The company is committed to transparency in its value creation process and ESG initiatives, enhancing its corporate governance and climate change disclosure. This approach is designed to foster long-term growth and engage stakeholders effectively.

