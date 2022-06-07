HNI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.93, changing hands as high as $39.37 per share. HNI Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.77 per share, with $46.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.33.

