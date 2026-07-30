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HNI Corp Q2 Sales Increase

July 30, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HNI Corp (HNI) revealed earnings for second quarter of $51.1 million

The company's bottom line totaled $51.1 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HNI Corp reported adjusted earnings of $92.6 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 120.7% to $1.472 billion from $667.1 million last year.

HNI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.1 Mln. vs. $48.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.472 Bln vs. $667.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 20 % To 25 %

Third quarter Guidance Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026 are expected to increase at a rate in the mid-to-high 20 percent range from third quarter 2025 levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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