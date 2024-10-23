News & Insights

HMC Capital Ventures into Digital Infrastructure with Major Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited is making a bold move into the digital infrastructure sector with a strategic acquisition of Global Switch Australia for $1.937 billion to establish its Global DigiCo Platform. This initiative includes launching a new ASX-listed DigiCo REIT and an unlisted institutional fund, supported by a $300 million equity raising. With future expansion plans and more acquisitions in the pipeline, HMC aims to capitalize on the growing demand for digital infrastructure assets, promising attractive returns for investors.

