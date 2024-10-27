HMC Capital Plans Expansion: AGM Details Announced

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital, a prominent ASX-listed alternative asset manager, is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting in Sydney on November 27, 2024. The company, known for managing a diverse portfolio worth approximately $15.4 billion, is focused on growth in real estate, private equity, and other sectors, with a target to increase its funds under management to over $20 billion. Shareholders are encouraged to engage through paperless communication to support sustainability.

