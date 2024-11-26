News & Insights

HMC Capital Highlights Growth and Strategy at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited, a prominent ASX-listed alternative asset manager, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its strategic direction and financial performance. With a focus on real estate, private equity, and digital infrastructure, the company manages over $17.5 billion for a diverse range of investors. The meeting also addressed key board changes and resolutions to strengthen the company’s governance and growth trajectory.

