HMC Capital Highlights Growth and Strategy at AGM

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.
HMC Capital Limited, a prominent ASX-listed alternative asset manager, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its strategic direction and financial performance. With a focus on real estate, private equity, and digital infrastructure, the company manages over $17.5 billion for a diverse range of investors. The meeting also addressed key board changes and resolutions to strengthen the company’s governance and growth trajectory.
