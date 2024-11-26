HMC Capital Highlights Growth and Strategy at AGM

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HMC Capital Limited, a prominent ASX-listed alternative asset manager, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its strategic direction and financial performance. With a focus on real estate, private equity, and digital infrastructure, the company manages over $17.5 billion for a diverse range of investors. The meeting also addressed key board changes and resolutions to strengthen the company’s governance and growth trajectory.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.