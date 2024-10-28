HKEX Announces Board Change Amid Leadership Transition

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the resignation of Mr. Yan King Shun from its Board of Directors, effective October 29, 2024, as he steps into a new role as Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises. Mr. Yan departs on good terms, with no disagreements with the Board, and has been commended for his contributions over the past six months.

For further insights into HK:0388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.