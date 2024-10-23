HKEX Achieves Record Trading Volumes Amid Market Strength

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HK:0388) has released an update.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) reported a strong third quarter with record highs in various trading volumes and the successful listing of Asia’s largest IPO. The market’s vibrancy was bolstered by favorable investor sentiment, driven by economic stimulus measures and monetary easing policies. HKEX’s strategic enhancements, including new trading arrangements and product offerings, underscore its position as a leading international trading hub.

