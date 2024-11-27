News & Insights

HIVE Digital Technologies Sees Strong Q2 Growth Amid Expansions

November 27, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIVE Digital Technologies reported strong financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, with $22.6 million in revenue and $5.6 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting robust growth in its digital mining and high-performance computing sectors. The company successfully expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 2,604 units, despite the challenges from the Bitcoin Halving. HIVE’s strategic expansions, including a new 100 MW project in Paraguay, aim to double its mining capacity, positioning it well for future growth in the blockchain and digital asset markets.

