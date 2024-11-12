HIVE Digital Technologies’ Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. reported mixed financial results for the first half of 2024, showing a rise in total assets to $334.7 million from $307.6 million, while revenue from digital currency mining slightly dipped from the previous year. Despite an increase in investments, the company faced challenges with increased operating costs and a larger accumulated deficit, affecting overall profitability.

