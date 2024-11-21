HIVE Digital Technologies Expands Mining Capacity

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has significantly boosted its mining capacity by acquiring 5,000 advanced Avalon A15-194T ASIC miners from Canaan Inc. This upgrade will enhance HIVE’s operational capacity and efficiency, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable blockchain infrastructure and long-term growth.

