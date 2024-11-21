News & Insights

Stocks

HIVE Digital Technologies Expands Mining Capacity

November 21, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has significantly boosted its mining capacity by acquiring 5,000 advanced Avalon A15-194T ASIC miners from Canaan Inc. This upgrade will enhance HIVE’s operational capacity and efficiency, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable blockchain infrastructure and long-term growth.

For further insights into TSE:HIVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.