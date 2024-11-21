HIVE Digital Technologies Expands Mining Capacity

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has significantly boosted its mining capacity by acquiring 5,000 advanced Avalon A15-194T ASIC miners from Canaan Inc. This upgrade will enhance HIVE’s operational capacity and efficiency, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable blockchain infrastructure and long-term growth.
For further insights into TSE:HIVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.