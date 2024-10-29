HitIQ Secures Funding and Second US Patent

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited has secured additional funding through the extension of its R&D Tax Incentive Loan Facility and a convertible loan, while also achieving a significant milestone with the approval of a second US patent for its Nexus technology. The company has undergone leadership changes and relocated to a new facility in South Melbourne to boost manufacturing capacity from 5,000 to 25-30,000 units annually.

