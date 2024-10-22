News & Insights

HITIQ Limited Strengthens Leadership with New CFO

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HITIQ Limited has appointed Andrew Hart as its new Chief Financial Officer, a move expected to enhance the company’s financial strategy and operations as it continues to expand globally in concussion management technologies. With over 25 years of experience across various industries, Hart is set to play a pivotal role in driving growth and optimizing business performance. His expertise is anticipated to strengthen HITIQ’s leadership team, contributing to the company’s innovative solutions and market presence.

