HitIQ Limited Prepares for Strategic 2024 AGM

HitIQ Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 27, focusing on various financial resolutions, including director elections and the approval of the Employee Incentive Plan. The meeting will address the issuance of equity securities and incentive awards, highlighting the company’s strategic initiatives for the upcoming year. Stakeholders are encouraged to participate and engage with the company’s leadership.

