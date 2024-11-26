Hisense Home Appliances Invests in Wealth Management Products

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co (HK:0921) has released an update.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. has announced that its subsidiaries have actively engaged in wealth management by subscribing to Cofco Trust products using idle funds amounting to RMB1.9 billion. These transactions, part of a broader strategy to enhance capital efficiency and returns, are deemed discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to the substantial investment level. The company aims to balance investment risk while optimizing cash asset returns through these medium to low-risk financial products.

