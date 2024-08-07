Hiscox H1 Profits Rise

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L), an Anglo-Bermudan insurance company, on Wednesday said its pre-tax profit for the first half rose more than 7 percent, supported by growth in insurance service result and investment result.

The Group's profit before tax rose to $283.5 million from $264.8 million. Profit attributable to owners of the company was $258.9 million or 73.1 cents per share, compared with $250.1 million or 70.8 cents per share a year ago.

Insurance contract written premium grew by 3.3 percent to $2.812 billion, with sustained retail growth and additional capital deployed in big-ticket property. Net insurance contract written premium rose to $2.03 billion from $1.94 billion.

For the half year, insurance service result rose to $240.7 million from $221.4 million, and investment result rose to $152.4 million from $121.8 million.

