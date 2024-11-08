Hiscox Executives Invest in Company’s Shares

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has reported that its CEO, Aki Hussain, and CFO, Paul Cooper, each purchased 10,000 ordinary shares at GBP 10.23 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This insider buying move reflects the confidence of the company’s top executives in Hiscox’s future performance, capturing the attention of market enthusiasts.

