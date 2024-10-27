News & Insights

Stocks

Hiremii Ltd. Achieves Record Profits with AI Platform

October 27, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. (ASX:HMI) has reported a record gross profit of $0.804 million for Q1 FY25, marking an 8.4% increase from the previous year, driven by their AI technology platform and recruitment growth in the Inverse Group. The company’s revenue also rose to $7.7 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, while their EBITDA loss showed improvement. Additionally, a successful capital raise of $600,000 at a 30% premium highlights investor confidence in Hiremii’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:HMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.