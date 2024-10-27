Hiremii Ltd. Achieves Record Profits with AI Platform

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. (ASX:HMI) has reported a record gross profit of $0.804 million for Q1 FY25, marking an 8.4% increase from the previous year, driven by their AI technology platform and recruitment growth in the Inverse Group. The company’s revenue also rose to $7.7 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, while their EBITDA loss showed improvement. Additionally, a successful capital raise of $600,000 at a 30% premium highlights investor confidence in Hiremii’s strategic direction.

