This Hims & Hers Move Could Destroy Competitors

Key Points

The recent deal between Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers is already resulting in new product announcements for Hims & Hers.

The fastest GLP-1 launch in history could be boosted by a wider distribution funnel.

This could bring growth back to Hims & Hers in 2026.

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Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) has had a rough go of it in 2026, but a recent deal with Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) may bring the company's operations back to life. The Wegovy pill is one of the products coming to Hims & Hers, and we now know details of what that launch will look like, and it could make this a high-growth stock by the end of 2026. In this video, I explain why this launch is so exciting.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 20, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.