Hilton price target raised to $236 from $235 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Hilton (HLT) to $236 from $235 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views its overall update as relatively in line with analyst/investor expectations, which had been lowered in recent weeks leading up to the print given domestic RevPAR softness, although shares were still trading at all-time highs.

