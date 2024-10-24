Hilton price target raised to $236 from $235 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Hilton (HLT) to $236 from $235 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views its overall update as relatively in line with analyst/investor expectations, which had been lowered in recent weeks leading up to the print given domestic RevPAR softness, although shares were still trading at all-time highs.
- Hilton price target lowered to $243 from $244 at Barclays
- Hilton price target raised to $200 from $181 at Deutsche Bank
- Hilton: Weekday pace for October tracking up more than 300bps vs. September
- Hilton sees FY24 net unit growth 7%-7.5%
- Hilton sees net unit growth 6%-7% for FY25
