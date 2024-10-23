Hilton price target raised to $200 from $181 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Hilton (HLT) to $200 from $181 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported better than expected Q3 EBITDA and earnings despite weaker RevPAR results and its Q4 guidance came in below consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks the report is likely to “provide a pause” for lodging C-corporation investors. Hilton’s RevPAR is decelerating, the unit growth outlook remains firm, and group pace for 2025 and 2026 “provides some level of comfort for investors,” adds Deutsche Bank.

