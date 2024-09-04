Hilton Food H1 Profit Surges, Despite Weak Revenues, Volume; FY Trading In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group Plc (HFG.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax surged 125.7 percent to 25.4 million pounds from last year's 11.3 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 18.8 pence, up 147.4 percent from 7.6 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 33.5 million pounds, compared to prior year's 26.8 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 25.8 pence, compared to 21.6 pence a year earlier.

Revenue, meanwhile, was down 8.4 percent to 1.94 billion pounds from 2.12 billion pounds in the prior year. Volume also declined 4.2 percent to 260,907 tonnes from 272,321 tonnes a year ago.

The latest first half included 26 weeks, compared with a 28 week period last year. On a comparable like-for-like 26 week constant currency basis, revenue was up 1 percent, and volume increased 3.2 percent.

Further, the Board approved the payment of an interim dividend of 9.6p per ordinary share, an increase of 6.7 percent from last year. It will be paid on November 29 to shareholders on the register at close of business on November 1.

Looking ahead, Hilton Foods said it continues to trade in line with expectations for the full year.

