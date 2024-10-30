Hilong Holding Ltd. Seeks Offshore Debt Restructuring

Hilong Holding Ltd. (HK:1623) has released an update.

Hilong Holding Ltd. is in discussions with key stakeholders to restructure its offshore debt, particularly focusing on its 9.75% senior secured notes due November 2024. The company aims to extend the maturity date, adjust interest rates, and offer cash payments at specific intervals to manage its financial obligations. Despite no finalized agreement, Hilong continues its constructive talks to secure a consensus on the restructuring terms.

