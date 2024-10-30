News & Insights

Stocks

Hilong Holding Ltd. Seeks Offshore Debt Restructuring

October 30, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hilong Holding Ltd. (HK:1623) has released an update.

Hilong Holding Ltd. is in discussions with key stakeholders to restructure its offshore debt, particularly focusing on its 9.75% senior secured notes due November 2024. The company aims to extend the maturity date, adjust interest rates, and offer cash payments at specific intervals to manage its financial obligations. Despite no finalized agreement, Hilong continues its constructive talks to secure a consensus on the restructuring terms.

For further insights into HK:1623 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.