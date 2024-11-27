Hilong Holding Faces Trading Suspension and AGM Preparations

Hilong Holding Ltd. (HK:1623) has released an update.

Hilong Holding Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members ahead of its annual general meeting, scheduled for December 2024, during which no share transfers will be registered. Meanwhile, trading of Hilong’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains suspended since April, urging shareholders to exercise caution.

