Hilong Holding Auditor Resigns Amid Financial Concerns

Hilong Holding Limited has announced the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor effective from 30 May 2024, alongside unresolved audit issues such as transactions with Entity A, prepayments, and debt extension concerns. Additionally, the company has postponed its 2024 Annual General Meeting and confirmed the continued suspension of trading. These developments raise significant concerns about the company’s financial practices, audit inconsistencies, and its ability to continue as a going concern.

