Hillgrove Resources: Australia’s Rising Copper Producer

Hillgrove Resources Limited, an Australian company listed as ‘HGO’ on the ASX, has recently commenced copper production from the underground operations at their Kanmantoo Copper Gold Mine, adding to their accomplishments from the open pit which produced 137kt of copper and 55koz of gold from 2010 to 2020. The company boasts two decades of operational excellence, significant tax advantages including A$M 259 in carried forward income tax losses, and is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong market for copper with opportunities to expand their resource base and production capacity.

