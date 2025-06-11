HII Showcases Advanced Defense Technologies at DefenseTech LIVE Event

HII showcased defense technologies at DefenseTech LIVE, emphasizing innovation for mission readiness across various domains.

Quiver AI Summary

HII showcased its advanced defense technologies at the DefenseTech LIVE event in Arlington, themed “Accelerating Mission Technologies Across All Domains.” The event, which drew hundreds of government and industry leaders, featured interactive technology showcases and sessions on emerging defense innovations. HII's executive vice president, Andy Green, emphasized the company’s commitment to leveraging innovation to support U.S. military and national security. Attendees engaged with discussions and demonstrations highlighting the latest advancements in areas such as AI, unmanned systems, cyber operations, and logistics. The company's Mission Technologies division aims to enhance mission readiness and provide cutting-edge solutions across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

FAQ

What is the main theme of the DefenseTech LIVE event hosted by HII?

The main theme is "Accelerating Mission Technologies Across All Domains," focusing on collaboration and innovation in national security.

What technologies did HII showcase at the event?

HII showcased technologies in autonomy & AI, Unmanned Maritime, C5ISR systems, cyber operations, and logistics & readiness.

When will the recap of the DefenseTech LIVE event air?

The recap will air at 8:30 p.m. on June 24, 2025, on WJLA 24/7 News and fedgovtoday.

Who is the executive vice president of HII’s Mission Technologies division?

Andy Green serves as the executive vice president and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division.

How does HII define its mission in national security?

HII's mission is to deliver powerful defense solutions that enhance national security and provide warfighters with advanced capabilities.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) showcased its defense technology portfolio of proven products and capabilities, developed within its Mission Technologies division, at this week’s DefenseTech LIVE event in Arlington. The forum theme, “Accelerating Mission Technologies Across All Domains,” inspired collaboration and innovation across national security and defense communities.





A recap of the event, including interviews with the speakers, will air at 8:30 p.m. June 24, 2025, on WJLA 24/7 News and on fedgovtoday.



fedgovtoday



.





The forum welcomed hundreds of government and industry leaders and featured HII's interactive technology showcase and collaborative strategy sessions. Attendees explored cutting-edge technologies that enhance mission readiness across all warfighting domains.





"We support the warfighter and our nation's security, and I'm very proud to be part of this team that's doing that for our nation," said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Mission Technologies division. "We're staying on the cutting edge of innovation and leveraging the best minds out there to support our national security. This is all about empowering our warfighters."













Photos accompanying this release are available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-leads-defensetech-live-event-and-highlights-how-mission-technologies-is-accelerating-across-all-domains/



.





Session topics included:







Next-Generation Defense Innovation: Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Mission Success



The Future of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2): Driving Interoperability and Connectivity



Unmanned Maritime in a Contested Environment



Full-Spectrum Cyber Operations: Achieving Dominance in Cyberspace through a Cohesive, Multi-faceted Cyber Strategy



Battlefield Electronic Warfare















Through demonstrations at the event, attendees explored emerging solutions that support the U.S. military and its allies through discussions and real-world examples.





To learn more about the technologies featured at DefenseTech LIVE, visit the new HII products page —



hii.com/products



— which spotlights HII Mission Technologies’ growing portfolio, including:







Autonomy & AI for smarter, faster decision-making across domains



REMUS, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) delivered to and currently in operation in 30 countries around the world



C5ISR Systems to command, control, and connect operations in real time



Cyber & EW to dominate digital battlefields and protect mission-critical systems



Simulation & Training to prepare warfighters with cutting-edge tools



Logistics & Readiness to sustain operations and ensure mission success















HII's Mission Technologies division is advancing the future of defense and national security with cutting-edge capabilities across every domain: land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. From AI and big data to unmanned systems, cyber operations, and spectrum engineering, HII is enabling mission readiness through innovation in every critical technology area.





As the strategic landscape evolves, HII's commitment is clear: deliver mission-ready technologies that give customers an edge where and when it matters most.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong.







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII



















Contact:







Greg McCarthy





(202) 264-7126







gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c76947fe-deb6-47cb-9630-44e873caef68





