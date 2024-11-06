HII announces $197M contract award from U.S. Army

HII (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $197M contract to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, or GVSC. HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle. Under the five-year task order, HII will research and develop enhancements for GVSC’s ground combat systems and service lifecycle efforts. With an emphasis on vehicle power and mobility, the research will apply to the full suite of Army vehicles, from manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles to hybrid, joint light tactical and robotic vehicles.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.