Highfield Resources Schedules Virtual Meeting for Shareholders

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Highfield Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 30, 2024, which will be held virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging proxy votes in advance and are advised to seek professional advice on the resolutions to be discussed. This meeting is crucial as it could significantly impact shareholders’ investments.

For further insights into AU:HFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.