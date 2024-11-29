News & Insights

Highfield Resources Schedules Virtual Meeting for Shareholders

November 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 30, 2024, which will be held virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging proxy votes in advance and are advised to seek professional advice on the resolutions to be discussed. This meeting is crucial as it could significantly impact shareholders’ investments.

