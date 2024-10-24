Highfield Resources Director Increases Shareholding in Company

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources Limited has announced a change in its director Luke Anderson’s stake in the company, with an increase of 33,456 ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This brings Anderson’s direct holdings to a total of 171,601 fully paid ordinary shares. The transaction was valued at $10,000, reflecting a growing confidence in the company’s potential.

