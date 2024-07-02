Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 150 points or 0.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 22,880-point plateau although it's poised to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of Friday's U.S. employment data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology stocks and plastics, while the financials offered support.

For the day, the index tumbled 179.20 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 22,879.37

Among the actives, Cathay Financial perked 0.17 percent, while CTBC Financial improved 0.79 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.75 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company sank 0.83 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.23 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 2.90 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.93 percent, Catcher Technology surged 5.49 percent, MediaTek fell 0.35 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 1.92 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gained 0.65 percent, Formosa Plastics stumbled 2.27 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 1.73 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.34 percent and Mega Financial, First Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and hugged the line for much of the day before a late surge sent them firmly into the green by the close.

The Dow jumped 162.33 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 39,331.85, while the NASDAQ rallied 149.46 points or 0.84 percent to close at 18,028.76 and the S&P 500 gained 33.92 points or 0.62 percent to end at 5,509.01.

The soft start on Wall Street followed comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who expressed satisfaction with the progress on inflation but said he wants to see more before being confident enough to start cutting interest rates.

Stocks moved higher after bond yields drifted down as investors look ahead to key employment data later in the week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid easing fears about supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.57 or about 0.7 percent at $82.81 a barrel.

