HighCom Secures A$5.6m Defence Order for SUAS Parts

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.

HighCom Limited has secured a significant A$5.6 million order from the Australian Department of Defence for spare parts supporting AeroVironment Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (SUAS). This order is part of a multi-year contract aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force and is expected to be completed in the second half of FY2025. HighCom continues to play a key role in providing advanced technology solutions to the defence sector.

For further insights into AU:HCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.