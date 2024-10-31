News & Insights

HighCom Secures A$5.6m Defence Order for SUAS Parts

XTEK Limited (AU:HCL) has released an update.

HighCom Limited has secured a significant A$5.6 million order from the Australian Department of Defence for spare parts supporting AeroVironment Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (SUAS). This order is part of a multi-year contract aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force and is expected to be completed in the second half of FY2025. HighCom continues to play a key role in providing advanced technology solutions to the defence sector.

