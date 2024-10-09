High Oil Price & Rate Cut: Boon for EOG, COP & OXY Stocks?

Oil prices remain firmly in bullish territory, which is largely beneficial for energy companies. This positive trend is further enhanced by the recent significant interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Sept. 18, marking its first reduction since 2020 as it starts to unwind the restrictive measures implemented to address inflation.

The combination of rising oil prices and lower interest rates creates a favorable environment for energy companies, boosting their profitability and growth potential. Thus, energy majors like EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, ConocoPhillips COP and Occidental OXY are well-positioned to gain.

Upstream Profitability Rises on High Oil Prices

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading near $75 per barrel, creating a highly favorable environment for exploration and production activities. Elevated crude prices significantly enhance upstream companies' revenues from oil sales, boosting profit margins and increasing free cash flow. This surplus capital can then be reinvested into further exploration and production operations.

Additionally, with the strong pricing environment, reserves that were previously too costly or challenging to extract now become economically viable. This incentivizes companies to ramp up drilling activities and allocate more resources to new exploration projects, driving growth in the upstream space.

Borrowing Costs Get Cheaper as Fed Cuts Interest Rate

A rate cut reduces the cost of borrowing, making it easier and more affordable for oil and gas exploration and production companies to finance capital-intensive operations like drilling, equipment upgrades and infrastructure expansion.

Many upstream firms operate with high levels of debt due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry. Lower interest rates reduce the burden of servicing existing debt, freeing up more capital for investment in new production and exploration.

3 Upstream Firms to Gain: EOG, COP, OXY

In light of these favorable conditions, investors may want to monitor leading exploration and production companies. Notably, EOG, COP, and OXY all carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources is a leading exploration and production company with operations spreading across prolific resources in the United States and Trinidad. The upstream energy player has premium drilling locations, highlighting a solid production outlook. Thus, the high oil price is highly favorable for EOG’s overall business and will probably aid it in generating solid cash flows.

Also, a rate cut reduces the cost of capital for companies like EOG Resources. While EOG typically maintains a strong balance sheet with low debt, lower interest rates would still reduce the cost of future borrowing or refinancing. This enables EOG to access cheap capital for growth initiatives, acquisitions, or operational investments.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips, a large upstream player with considerable production and reserves, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut and favorable oil price trends. Higher oil prices increase the company's revenue potential, enhancing profitability and driving robust free cash flow. The Fed's rate cut further amplifies this advantage by lowering the cost of borrowing, allowing ConocoPhillips to optimize capital expenditures and manage debt more efficiently.

Occidental

Occidental is also benefiting from high oil prices since it is a large exploration and production player with operations spanning key oil and gas resources like Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico.

A reduction in interest rates will lower the cost of debt, allowing Occidental to refinance existing debt or secure new financing at more favorable terms. Given its relatively high debt load, this could significantly reduce interest expenses and improve cash flow.

