HIFS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/4/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Hingham Institution for Savings (Symbol: HIFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of HIFS's recent stock price of $286.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HIFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIFS's low point in its 52 week range is $220.76 per share, with $337.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $284.95.

In Thursday trading, Hingham Institution for Savings shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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