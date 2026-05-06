The Hidden Quantum Computing Play Inside Nvidia's AI Strategy That Most Investors Are Missing

Key Points

Nvidia is building a quantum computing infrastructure layer to support the development of the technology.

IonQ is emerging as a key hardware partner within Nvidia’s growing quantum computing ecosystem.

Nvidia’s hybrid quantum-AI approach could accelerate real-world adoption of IonQ's systems.

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In April, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) expanded its quantum computing footprint with the launch of the Ising AI model family, designed to improve how quantum computers are calibrated and how they correct their errors. Because the qubits at the heart of any quantum computer are so delicate and sensitive, they can be interfered with by even tiny external forces. The result of such interference: errors in the results of the calculations. Reducing those high error rates and finding effective ways to correct those that do occur are among the biggest challenges in quantum computing. And in that context, incremental improvements could significantly increase real-world adoption of this technology.

Nvidia asserts that its Ising models perform their error-correcting processes about 3 times more accurately than traditional open-source tools, and up to 2.5 times faster.

CEO Jensen Huang has highlighted Nvidia's strategy of focusing on building a software and infrastructure stack to support quantum computing use cases, rather than building quantum computers or hardware itself.

Here's how IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stands to benefit from Nvidia's advances in quantum computing.

IonQ's growth strategy

IonQ is building quantum computing hardware using trapped-ion qubits, an approach to the technology that is known for its better precision and stability. The company has reported achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, meaning that when two quantum bits interact to perform a calculation, the answer is wrong only 1 time in 10,000 operations. That's the best result any company in the space has achieved so far by that metric, but classical computers have error rates in the neighborhood of 1 in a quintillion. Quantum computers have a long way to go.

IonQ's fifth-generation Tempo system has also achieved an algorithmic qubit score of 64, a metric that shows how much useful computing power the system delivers rather than just its theoretical capacity.

IonQ is also working to launch larger systems. The company is deploying a 100-qubit machine and targets a 256-qubit system by the end of 2026, with plans to build a 10,000-qubit and even a 20,000-qubit system in the following years.

Beyond hardware, IonQ is expanding through acquisitions such as ID Quantique, Vector Atomic, Skyloom, and SkyWater Technology, in areas such as quantum networking, cybersecurity, and sensing. The company aims to build a full-stack quantum ecosystem rather than only a hardware-focused business. If it's successful, that would enable it to cater to customers across multiple use cases.

IonQ is already seeing signs of early adoption of its technology, with customers beginning to commit to its long-term roadmap. The company is also seeing interest from data center operators that want quantum processors to work alongside their GPU-powered supercomputers for certain specialized workloads. IonQ has already been selected for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum program, which is focused on quantum networking. Previously, the company secured a $54.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

IonQ's recent financial performance demonstrates both momentum and early-stage volatility. Its revenues rose 202% in 2025 to $130 million. In 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $225 million to $245 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $330 million to $310 million. These projections are supported by the backlog worth about $370 million as of the end of 2025. IonQ also exited 2025 with roughly $3.3 billion in cash and investments on its books, giving it the financial flexibility to fund long-term development, both organically and inorganically.

Nvidia's quantum computing strategy can accelerate adoption

Instead of competing directly with IonQ and its peers, Nvidia is extending its AI strategy by building the layer that connects classical and quantum computing systems. The company's CUDA-Q platform enables traditional computer servers to handle most of the normal processing workloads, leaving the quantum machines to handle only the highly specific and extremely complex computations they were made for. Nvidia's NVQLink networking system is also helping connect quantum processors and GPU-based servers, allowing the new technology to integrate directly into existing computing infrastructure.

This approach mirrors Nvidia's successful strategy in the artificial intelligence space, where its software and hardware became the foundation of the entire ecosystem.

IonQ has been cited as one of the early users of Nvidia's quantum Ising models. That positions it to benefit from advances in Nvidia's broader ecosystem. In March, IonQ partnered with South Korea's KISTI to integrate its quantum hardware with GPU-based supercomputers using NVQLink and advance quantum/high-performance computing hybrid technologies.

If hybrid quantum systems become the standard, Nvidia's software and infrastructure could become essential across the industry. Since IonQ is already aligned with this ecosystem, that could also help it accelerate adoption of its systems.

IonQ shares have surged by more than 66% in the past month, driven mainly by Nvidia's quantum computing announcement and the company's government-related developments. Strong investor interest could continue as IonQ becomes more deeply integrated into Nvidia's growing quantum computing ecosystem.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.