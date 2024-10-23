News & Insights

HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Upcoming Interim Results

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC is set to announce its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2024 on 20 November 2024. The company will hold a presentation for analysts and a separate session for retail investors, inviting participation through a live webcast and an online platform. This offers an engaging opportunity for both institutional and retail investors to gain insights into HICL’s financial performance.

