HI-CHEW announces immersive integration with Fortnite

HI-CHEW announced a new immersive integration with game Fortnite. Building on HI-CHEW’s Fortnite integration last year, this new collaboration is again powered by Super League. HI-CHEW branded customizations will be integrated into two of Fortnite’s Minigame Box PVP Island mini-games: Color Switch and Spin Cycle, in addition to HI-CHEW Hoppers, a new custom minigame. Players can collect HI-CHEW branded power-ups and in-game currency that can be redeemed for exclusive HI-CHEW collectible hats. HI-CHEW recently announced its first official brand mascot, Chewbie, a plump, carefree chew, and this Fortnite integration marks their official debut to the gaming community. Players will get to interact with Chewbie through engaging dialogue or “Chewlish” audio as they play the HI-CHEW Hoppers and Color Switch mini-games. Players will also encounter the mascot as a non-player character in the game lobby, where they will earn experience points, encouraging them to purchase HI-CHEW collectibles. All customizations and prizes will be available to Fortnite users for a limited time from November 18 through December 15, 2024.

