HG Metal Hosts Extraordinary General Meeting in Singapore

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (SG:BTG) has released an update.

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 1, 2024, where shareholders engaged in discussions and voted on resolutions through a polling system. The company’s leadership, including Independent Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Ong Hwee Li, addressed the attendees and facilitated the meeting process. The gathering proceeded smoothly, and the resolutions required a simple majority to pass.

